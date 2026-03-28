Two goals, two assists: Germany's Florian Wirtz shines in the test match against the Nati. Picture: Imago

One player makes the difference in the successful seven-goal spectacle in Basel's St. Jakob-Park. In his best international match for Germany, Florian Wirtz first sets up two goals and then scores twice himself.

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Florian Wirtz didn't have to think long to classify his football gala with a brace and double goal assist. "Yes, I would sign that," replied the Liverpool FC attacking star when asked whether his 38th international match had been his best to date.

"I don't think I've ever scored four goals in one game. That's why it's quite easy to answer," explained the 22-year-old after the 4:3 (2:2) win against the Swiss national team.

And the exceptional player was particularly pleased that his father and mother were able to witness his personal dream start to the World Cup year live in Basel's St. Jakob-Park. "Of course it's nice when your parents are there at a game like this and experience it with you," said the man of the evening.

The Wirtz show began with the precise cross onto the head of Jonathan Tah at 1:1. Serge Gnabry scored the 2:2 after a dream pass from Wirtz. The artificial shot to make it 3:2 was the highlight. "It was a beautiful goal. I'd be lying if I said I wanted to put it in just like that. The fact that the ball went in like that is great," said Wirtz. He then scored the 4:3 winning goal in the 85th minute with a lot of feeling in his right foot precisely into the corner: "It has to work in the important moments - today it was there."

Praise from Nagelsmann, Völler and his colleagues

It was his ninth and tenth international goals. And his second brace after his debut in the 7-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in November 2024. "He's exceptional. And they were exceptional goals," praised Julian Nagelsmann. For the national coach, Wirtz "is already a world footballer. And if he keeps that up, then he'll be at the top of all the clubs for a very, very long time. Because he is simply unbelievably good, committed and always has the necessary power."

Sports director Rudi Völler rushed from the stands onto the pitch after the final whistle and embraced Wirtz on the sidelines with a smile. Later, the 1990 world champion raved about the exceptional footballer "with the magic feet" in the catacombs.

His team-mates also praised the match-winner. "It's always fascinating what he does on the pitch," said Bayern professional Tah. In 2024, Wirtz and he became champions and cup winners with Bayer Leverkusen. Pascal Gross described Wirtz's gala as follows: "Flo kisses the ball. We're lucky to have a player like that in our team."

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