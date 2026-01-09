The German national coach Julian Nagelsmann has opted for a World Cup camp in Winston-Salem Keystone

Germany's national soccer team will be staying at an impressive estate in the US state of North Carolina during the World Cup.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This summer, the DFB team will be staying at the Graylyn Estate in Winston-Salem, a castle-like, traditional hotel with a large park in the east of the USA. According to national coach Julian Nagelsmann, training will take place on the grounds of the private university Wake Forest, which can be reached from the hotel on foot or by bike in ten minutes.

They had found a "place that makes it possible to come together again and again, but still has the necessary peace and quiet and opportunities to retreat," explained Nagelsmann. The German World Cup team will fly to Chicago on June 2. The World Cup dress rehearsal against hosts USA is scheduled for June 6 at Soldier Field. On June 8, the DFB team will then move to Winston-Salem, followed by the opening game in Houston against World Cup newcomers Curaçao on June 14.

The Swiss World Cup camp has not yet been announced by the association, but this should be the case soon. Five facilities in California are on the shortlist. National coach Murat Yakin's team will play their three group matches in San Francisco (on June 13 against Qatar), Los Angeles (on June 18 against a European play-off winner) and Vancouver (on June 24 against Canada).