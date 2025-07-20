  1. Residential Customers
Insane victory in the quarter-finals Germany longs for the title: "Now everyone must be afraid of us"

Linus Hämmerli

20.7.2025

Germany knocks France out of the tournament while outnumbered and advances to the European Championship semi-finals.
KEYSTONE

Germany played France outnumbered from the 13th minute onwards, fell behind and won the game after penalties. Now the DFB team is aiming high.

20.07.2025, 11:30

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Germany are record European champions. The DFB team has won eight titles so far.
  • A ninth title is to be added in Switzerland - the players are certain of that after their semi-final win against France.
  • "We want to bring it home now," said Sjoeke Nüsken after the game. Nüsken scored Germany's important equalizer in the first half. The DFB team came out on top in the penalty shoot-out.
Show more

After a wild ride against France, Germany reached the semi-finals of the European Championship. Growing in the face of adversity - and also surpassing themselves: this is what the national team showed after a series of setbacks against the favored and ultimately completely demoralized French.

After 13 minutes, Kathrin Hendrich tugged Griedge Mbock's pigtail in the penalty area. Red, penalty, 0:1. 20 minutes later, Sarai Linder was forced off injured, yet another loss in an already decimated defense. After Sjoeke Nüsken had equalized with a header (25'), the midfielder missed a penalty (69'). But Christian Wück's team kept going, kept going. "I've never seen us run like this before," said Klara Bühl in amazement.

Nüsken wants to "bring the thing home now"

"That's an incredible improvement in performance - and with ten players on the pitch," said Nüsken. The German players had been harshly criticized after the 4-1 defeat against Sweden. This time the energy level was right.

"We now want to bring the game home. We've shown what we're capable of," said Nüsken, looking ahead to the rest of the tournament. After the final whistle and the first big cheers, the 24-year-old from Chelsea FC was the first to run to the German fans with wild leaps of joy. She was in tears later in the ZDF interview when she said: "We are such an incredibly cool team and I believe that we can do it."

Wück incredibly proud

Penalty hero Ann-Katrin Berger also believes that she and her team-mates can achieve the big coup. "Everyone must be scared of us now," she said. Wück was alternately "unbelievably" and "incredibly" proud. The 52-year-old, who led the German U17 men's team to the European Championship and World Cup titles in 2023, silenced all skeptics at his tournament debut with the women.

