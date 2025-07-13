Despite reaching the quarter-finals, the German national team is no longer among the favorites at the European Championships. The 1:4 defeat against Sweden was a sobering lesson.

Christian Wück only gave his frustrated players a brief pat on the back; the national coach will need longer to console them and come to terms with the situation. After a demoralizing lesson against Sweden, the German women's footballers will go into the quarter-finals of the European Championships in a bad way.

Wück's team lost their last group game against the World Cup third-placed team in Zurich with 1:4 (1:3) - and revealed striking defensive weaknesses. To make matters worse, Carlotta Wamser, deputizing for right-back Giulia Gwinn, was shown the red card for a handball.

Germany's heaviest European Championship defeat

In the end, the German women suffered their heaviest defeat at the European Championships since 1993 against Denmark in Italy, when they lost 3-1 in the match for third place. Jule Brand had put the eight-time title winners ahead in a strong opening phase (7th minute). But then the Swedes overran the German team: Stina Blackstenius (12th), Smilla Holmberg (25th), Fridolina Rolfö (34th) with a penalty and Lina Hurtig (80th) shocked their opponents.

"We were right in it - at this level it's crucial to score. That's our biggest learning. We concede the game in 10-15 minutes, which is incredibly bitter. In the end, it was a tremendous show of strength and I'm proud of the team for fighting like that. We only conceded one goal, I'm proud of that," said Klara Bühl about the short-handed performance.

Wück praised the quality of the Swedes: "We missed adding to our lead. The game was lost after the red card at the latest. Even with eleven players, it would have been difficult to come back. We're down now, but we'll get up again," Wück emphasized on ZDF.

Both teams had already reached the first knockout round before the end of the preliminary round. After this bitter setback, the German team missed out on winning the group and will now play on Saturday (21:00) in Basel against the top team in Group D, which is currently led by France ahead of England and the Netherlands.

Gwinn watches on in the stadium

Injured captain Gwinn had returned from her rehab in Munich for the game and sat on the bench in the Letzigrund with a knee brace, but did not bring her teammates any luck.

Wück had changed his starting eleven in one position: Frankfurt's Laura Freigang came on as playmaker for Munich's Linda Dallmann. "It's about time Laura got her chance. She has performed well as a substitute," said Wück on ZDF before kick-off. The 52-year-old was hoping for more space going forward, which is why Freigang was "the right option". This calculation did not work out.

