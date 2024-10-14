Germany vs. Netherlands

What a debut for Jamie Leweling - or so many thought. The Stuttgart player scores on his first appearance for the DFB team after less than two minutes. The Germans skillfully combine in the danger zone in the opposing half, the ball seems lost, then Gnabry recovers the ball. The ball eventually ends up with Leweling, who hammers it into the net. After consulting the VAR, the referee decides that Serge Gnabry was just behind the Dutch defense when Kimmich passed to him.