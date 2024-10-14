Monday evening's Nations League will be a footballing treat. Germany play against the Netherlands, France host Belgium. The games now in the slow ticker.
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
Belgium vs. France
35th minute: Kolo Muani shows how penalty shoot-outs work
Faes touches the ball with his elbow in the penalty area. Penalty. Kolo Muani does his job and gives France the lead. Belgium 0 - France 1.
Belgium vs. France
23rd minute: Tielemans misses from the spot
There are huge cheers when the referee reverses his offside decision and awards Belgium a penalty. Saliba slips in the penalty area and catches Openda by the legs. When Tielemans then takes the penalty, there are no cries of joy at all. He smashes the ball over the bar.
Belgium vs. France
15th minute: Belgium dominate the opening phase
France only run after the ball in the opening quarter of an hour. The Belgians vehemently seek the lead. Mike Maignan has kept a clean sheet in the French box so far, however, partly because Belgium's shots are still not dangerous enough.
Germany vs. Netherlands
12th minute: Germany on the powerplay
Germany put the Netherlands under a lot of pressure in the opening phase. The visitors' defense is kept very busy and Germany are repeatedly dangerous in front of goal. But the score is still 0:0.
Germany vs. Netherlands
2nd minute: Germany goal doesn't count!
What a debut for Jamie Leweling - or so many thought. The Stuttgart player scores on his first appearance for the DFB team after less than two minutes. The Germans skillfully combine in the danger zone in the opposing half, the ball seems lost, then Gnabry recovers the ball. The ball eventually ends up with Leweling, who hammers it into the net. After consulting the VAR, the referee decides that Serge Gnabry was just behind the Dutch defense when Kimmich passed to him.
Belgium vs. France
1st minute: Belgium with the first chance
The ball is rolling in Belgium and the hosts have their first chance after 46 seconds. Captain Tielemans takes a shot from distance, but the ball is easy pickings for Maignan. Meanwhile, the game between Germany and the Netherlands is also underway.
Germany vs. Netherlands
Müller, Gündogan, Neuer and Kroos honored
Before the match begins, the fans in Munich pay tribute to the retired Thomas Müller, Ilkay Gündogan, Manuel Neuer and Toni Kroos. The latter is not present.
Germany vs. the Netherlands
These are the players Nagelsmann and Koeman are fielding
Germany will be without goalscorer Deniz Undav. The Stuttgart native is out for tonight's match with muscular problems. The 28-year-old, who scored both goals in the 2-1 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in Zencia on Friday, will be replaced by Jamie Leweling for his international debut.
Belgium vs. France
How Belgium and France start
Hello ...
... and welcome to the slow ticker for the two matches between Germany v Netherlands and Belgium v France. The games start at 20:45.