After the 2-0 defeat in Slovakia, the DFB team is already under pressure in the World Cup qualifiers. The press comments after the historic false start.

🇨🇭 Press comments from Switzerland

"Blick":"Historic false start in Bratislava: Nagelsmann angry - German debacle at the start of the World Cup qualifiers"

"NZZ":"Disgrace for DFB team: 0:2 defeat in Slovakia"

"Tages-Anzeiger":"What an unsuccessful start to the World Cup qualifiers: Germany deserved to lose 0:2 in Slovakia. "

Press comments from Slovakia 🇸🇰

"Sport":"Fantasy on the move! Slovakia silences the giant from Germany after a fantastic performance."

🇩🇪 Press reviews from Germany

"Bild":"Historic defeat for Germany! No chance of the World Cup title ... This performance leaves us stunned 280 days before the start of the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico."

"FAZ":"Historic setback for disappointing DFB team - For the German national team, it is the first ever away defeat in a World Cup qualifying match: In Bratislava, Julian Nagelsmann's team was completely deservedly defeated by Slovakia."

"kicker":"Vulnerable at the back, harmless at the front: DFB team botches World Cup qualifying opener in Slovakia"

"ntv":"Nagelsmann's collar bursts, national coach threatens DFB stars. Unexpected setback on the way to the 2026 World Cup: The DFB squad embarrasses itself away in Slovakia. German coach Julian Nagelsmann is desperate - and is looking for a fundamental problem."

"Spiegel":"0:2 in Slovakia - Germany botches the start to the World Cup qualifiers"

"Sportschau":"Historic failure - Germany paraded by Slovakia"

"Sport1":"Historic embarrassment: DFB team makes a fatal false start"

"Süddeutsche Zeitung":"0:2 in Slovakia - DFB-Elf completely off the rails"

"t-online": "Disgrace in Bratislava: DFB team concedes historic defeat"

"ran":"DFB team with historic embarrassment: Germany makes a fatal false start"

"ZDFheute": "Disastrous DFB team loses to Slovakia"

🇦🇹 Press reviews from Austria

"Krone":"Germany suffer 0:2 defeat in Slovakia"

"Kurier":"False start in Bratislava: Germany loses World Cup qualifying opener"

"Österreich24":"Germany concedes embarrassing defeat in World Cup qualifying opener."

🇪🇸 Press comments from Spain

"Marca":"Slovakia causes alarm: worries about Germany"

"AS":"Germany is a drama. Slovakia presented a team that was disappointing in every respect"

"Mundo Deportivo": "Germany knocked out against Slovakia, who made history"

🇫🇷 Press reviews from France

"L'Equipe":"Without Jamal Musiala, who will not play again for a few months, the national team seemed unimaginative to threaten the Slovakian victory."

🇬🇧 Press comments from Great Britain

"The Guardian:"Germany shocked by Slovakia but Northern Ireland delighted to win. The Germans, who have set their sights on winning the 2026 World Cup, had never lost a World Cup qualifier away from home before."

"Sun":"Germany stunned - Wirtz's gaffe leads to goal 11 seconds later. Julian Nagelsmann's troops traveled to Bratislava on Thursday evening as clear favorites to win the Group A match and the group itself. But they were sensationally beaten by the brilliant Slovaks, who won 2-0 in the end."

"Daily Mail:"Things did not go to plan. The German team put in a miserable performance and failed to put the ball in the net."