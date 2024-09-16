  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

U20 WORLD CUP Germany loses to the USA in extremis

SDA

16.9.2024 - 06:54

In the end, the Americans narrowly came out on top against Germany at the U20 World Junior Championships.
In the end, the Americans narrowly came out on top against Germany at the U20 World Junior Championships.
Picture: Keystone

At the U20 Junior World Cup in Colombia, the USA won the quarter-final against Germany in extremis with a 3:1 penalty shoot-out victory.

16.09.2024, 06:54

16.09.2024, 08:39

The German juniors took a 2-0 lead in the 92nd minute, but conceded a 2-2 equalizer in the eighth and ninth minutes of stoppage time.

Germany and the USA are the record world champions at women's U20 tournaments with three titles each.

The semi-finals will pit Japan against the Netherlands and the USA against North Korea. The North Koreans eliminated Brazil 1:0 in the quarter-finals; the Netherlands won 3:0 on penalties against hosts Colombia after a 2:2 draw.

SDA

More from the department

Shaky win against Nyon. FCB coach Celestini explains: That's why Shaqiri wasn't in the starting eleven

Shaky win against NyonFCB coach Celestini explains: That's why Shaqiri wasn't in the starting eleven

Cup round of 16. Zurich derby and three more Super League duels

Cup round of 16Zurich derby and three more Super League duels

Premier League. Schär leads Newcastle's turnaround

Premier LeagueSchär leads Newcastle's turnaround