At the U20 Junior World Cup in Colombia, the USA won the quarter-final against Germany in extremis with a 3:1 penalty shoot-out victory.

The German juniors took a 2-0 lead in the 92nd minute, but conceded a 2-2 equalizer in the eighth and ninth minutes of stoppage time.

Germany and the USA are the record world champions at women's U20 tournaments with three titles each.

The semi-finals will pit Japan against the Netherlands and the USA against North Korea. The North Koreans eliminated Brazil 1:0 in the quarter-finals; the Netherlands won 3:0 on penalties against hosts Colombia after a 2:2 draw.

