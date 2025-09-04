Florian Wirtz and Co. are tearing their hair out. Keystone

This is not how the Germans imagined their start to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup: Julian Nagelsmann's team lose 2-0 in Slovakia after a poor performance.

Jan Arnet

Germany looked uninspired for long stretches in Bratislava and were not undeserved losers. Shortly before the break, it was Atlético professional David Hancko who put the Slovakians ahead. In the 55th minute, David Strelec made it 2:0 with a fantastic shot.

It was the first ever away defeat in a World Cup qualifier for a DFB team. A convincing victory against Northern Ireland is needed on Sunday in Cologne, otherwise even the direct ticket for the mammoth World Cup (48 participants) next summer could be in jeopardy. Only the top team in the group qualifies directly for the World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Northern Ireland won their first qualifying match in Luxembourg 3:1.

Germany have qualified for the World Cup seven times in a row. Five times without defeat. After the first game of this campaign, it is already clear that qualification for the 2026 World Cup will be a nail-biter.

Sovereign Spaniards

Other favorites fared much better than Germany at the start of the campaign: Spain won 3:0 against Bulgaria in Sofia - and led 3:0 after just 38 minutes thanks to goals from Mikel Oyarzabal, Marc Cucurella and Mikel Merino.

Belgium beat Liechtenstein 6:0 in Vaduz. Youri Tielemans scored two goals. Belgium played their third qualifying match; after four games and four defeats, Liechtenstein are still waiting for their first goal in a qualifying match in two years (1:2 in Bosnia-Herzegovina in September 2023).

The Netherlands had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Poland in Rotterdam. Denzel Dumfries scored the goal for the Netherlands in the 28th minute. Poland - now with Robert Lewandowski again - equalized ten minutes before the end through Matty Cash. This Group G is completely open: The Netherlands (with a game in hand), Poland and Finland have all picked up seven points so far.