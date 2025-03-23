  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Nations League Germany squander a 3-0 lead against Italy and scrape through to the Final Four

SDA

23.3.2025 - 22:48

A 3-3 draw was enough for Germany to progress
A 3-3 draw was enough for Germany to progress
Keystone

Germany made it to the Final Four for the first time. Three days after the 1-0 win in Milan, Julian Nagelsmann's team fought their way to a 3-3 draw in Dortmund.

Keystone-SDA

23.03.2025, 22:48

23.03.2025, 22:53

At the break, the duel between the two four-time world champions seemed to be clearly decided in Germany's favor. The hosts scored three times in the final quarter of an hour of the first 45 minutes. Joshua Kimmich made it 1:0 from the penalty spot (30') and then provided the assists for goals from Jamal Musiala (36') and Tim Kleindienst (45').

After the break, it was the Italian team's turn to catch up. The in-form Moise Kean scored in the 49th and 69th minutes before Giacomo Raspadori made it 3:3 in stoppage time. A draw that was enough for the Germans to progress thanks to the away win. They will play for the title in Munich and Stuttgart from June 4 to 8 and will first face Portugal or Denmark in the semi-finals.

More videos from the department

More from the department

Nations League. Switzerland's World Cup qualifying opponents Kosovo and Slovenia promoted to League B

Nations LeagueSwitzerland's World Cup qualifying opponents Kosovo and Slovenia promoted to League B

Germany. Livia Peng in the German Cup final in front of a record crowd

GermanyLivia Peng in the German Cup final in front of a record crowd

Parting is fixed. Thiago Motta no longer coach of Juventus Turin

Parting is fixedThiago Motta no longer coach of Juventus Turin