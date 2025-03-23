A 3-3 draw was enough for Germany to progress Keystone

Germany made it to the Final Four for the first time. Three days after the 1-0 win in Milan, Julian Nagelsmann's team fought their way to a 3-3 draw in Dortmund.

At the break, the duel between the two four-time world champions seemed to be clearly decided in Germany's favor. The hosts scored three times in the final quarter of an hour of the first 45 minutes. Joshua Kimmich made it 1:0 from the penalty spot (30') and then provided the assists for goals from Jamal Musiala (36') and Tim Kleindienst (45').

After the break, it was the Italian team's turn to catch up. The in-form Moise Kean scored in the 49th and 69th minutes before Giacomo Raspadori made it 3:3 in stoppage time. A draw that was enough for the Germans to progress thanks to the away win. They will play for the title in Munich and Stuttgart from June 4 to 8 and will first face Portugal or Denmark in the semi-finals.

