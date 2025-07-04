It's a bitter pill to swallow: after 40 minutes, the European Championship may already be over for Germany captain Giulia Gwinn. The 26-year-old had to be substituted injured in the first half of the match against Poland in St.Gallen.

Tobias Benz

With just under 36 minutes played in St.Gallen on Friday evening, Germany captain Giulia Gwinn went into a tackle in her own penalty area and suffered an unfortunate knee injury. After brief treatment, the 26-year-old was able to return to the pitch for a short time, but then had to retire.

Gwinn leaves the pitch with tears in her eyes. The big fear in the German camp: Torn cruciate ligaments. Gwinn has already suffered one twice in her career.

The timing of the injury is also very bitter, because if the knee problem actually turns out to be a serious injury, Gwinn would not even have been on the pitch for Germany for a whole half of the European Championship.

No diagnosis has yet been made, but the pictures from St. Gallen did not look good. Germany's next two group games are against Denmark next Tuesday and Sweden on July 12. We are keeping our fingers crossed.