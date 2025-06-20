After 40 minutes on Friday evening, the European Championship is already over for Germany captain Giulia Gwinn. The 26-year-old had to be substituted in the first half of the game against Poland in St. Gallen due to injury.

As the German newspaper "Bild" writes, the European Championship is over for the captain. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old can breathe a sigh of relief. The doctors at the Triemli hospital were able to rule out a cruciate ligament rupture.

It is still unclear exactly what Gwinn has injured. She will undergo further examinations in Germany.