The celebrated woman: Ann-Katrin Berger (below) hectors Germany into the European Championship semi-final and is celebrated by Sarai Linder (above). IMAGO/Fotostand

On a memorable European Championship evening in Basel, Ann-Katrin Berger is once again the heroine: the goalkeeper shines after a show of strength from her team in the penalty shoot-out.

DPA dpa

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger makes a big impression in the quarter-final between Germany and France.

She saved the DFB team from being outnumbered with several great saves in the penalty shoot-out and then fished two penalties out of the corner and converted one herself. After the game, Berger says: "That's for you, grandpa."

Teammates and coaches are full of praise after the semi-final. Show more

Germany keeper Ann-Katrin Berger shines in the European Championship quarter-final in Basel. Against France, the DFB team was playing short-handed after 13 minutes, but Berger repeatedly put out her paws and saved her team in the penalty shoot-out.

There, too, the 34-year-old from Gotham FC shone. She saved two shots and converted a penalty herself. Germany qualify for the semi-finals. "I'm incredibly proud of the team. I just did my bit, that's what I always say. But the team did all the work," said Berger after a memorable European Championship quarter-final against France.

When the penalty heroine wanted to disappear towards the dressing room after the exuberant celebrations in St. Jakob-Park, Selina Cerci came towards her with a giant loudspeaker. The German footballers' party continued on the pitch, even though the spectators had all left.

Coach Wück: "We need three days of ice buoys now"

"I think we now need three days on the ice and rest and then we'll see if we can field eleven more players against Spain," said a completely shaken and exhausted national coach Christian Wück, whose team will now take on the world champions in Zurich on Wednesday.

"It was a terrific performance from her too and we knew that she would give us stability," said Wück about Berger. Last year, she secured Olympic bronze against Spain with a penalty kick saved deep into stoppage time.

Berger as "penalty killer"

In the end, it was 6:5 in the penalty shoot-out for the eight-time European champions, 1:1 (1:1, 1:1) after 120 minutes - the dream of the title lives on. And at the end, everyone was falling over Berger, who was kneeling on the goal line with her arms outstretched and smiling broadly. "Penalty-killer!" said Elisa Senss, shaking her head in bewilderment.

Ann-Katrin Berger pulled off some mega saves during the match. KEYSTONE

"We've been waiting the whole time for her to make the save. Anne is outstanding. We can rely on her, even more so in the penalty shoot-out. Mega, really," said captain Janina Minge.

Klara Bühl went a long way in her hymn of praise. "Awesome, unbelievable, world class. She showed again today how incredible she is. What a personality," said the Bayern striker, explaining that Berger was "simply a real sweetheart" off the pitch. "You can always talk to her about anything. She naturally has an incredible amount of life experience with what she's been through."

Shaped by two cancer diagnoses

Bühl was referring to what shaped Berger in recent years, when she was not yet a DFB regular keeper: The Swabian was diagnosed with thyroid cancer twice, fought her way back into competitive sport each time - and is stronger than ever.

"I think her path through life has enabled her to deal with critical situations so calmly. And this calm and confidence that she radiates is incredibly important for the team structure," said Wück.

Leaving cheat sheets at the penalty shoot-out

After the game, Cerci, the injured captain Giulia Gwinn and Sophia Kleinherne danced to Wolfgang Petry hits on the pitch next to the box and jumped "naar left! naar right!", as the Dutch fans have made a cult of it.

Berger was already giving the next interviews and revealed that she hadn't even looked at the cheat sheet with information about the French penalty takers stuck on her drinking bottle during the penalty shoot-out.

"I actually do it intuitively and actually look at the player," she explained. "I was a bit unhappy with myself, I have to say, because I jumped too early from time to time. But it worked out in the end."

Berger's greeting to her grandpa

Incidentally, the match winner dedicated her first sentence to the camera to her oldest fan and family member: "This is for you, Grandpa!" she shouted. The 92-year-old gentleman was already in the stadium for the preliminary round win against Denmark. But he only wants to come back to the stadium, Berger told me these days, if the German team reaches the final. That will also take place in Basel next Sunday.

You might also be interested in this