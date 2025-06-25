  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

U21 EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP Germany sweep France off the pitch and face England in the final

SDA

25.6.2025 - 20:22

The star of the U21 European Championship: Germany's Nick Woltemade.
The star of the U21 European Championship: Germany's Nick Woltemade.
Branislav Racko/dpa

Defending champions England and Germany contest the final at the U21 European Championships in Slovakia. Germany beat France 3:0 in the semi-final, while England beat the Netherlands 2:1.

Keystone-SDA

25.06.2025, 20:22

26.06.2025, 06:52

The Germans, who remain unbeaten in this European Championship campaign including qualifying, made the difference with two early goals. Nelson Weiper (8th) from Mainz and Stuttgart's Nick Woltemade (14th) with his sixth goal of the tournament paved the way for the DFB team to their first victory against France at a European Championship. Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu held on to the victory with some strong saves after the break, before Brajan Gruda scored in stoppage time to make it 3-0.

The Germans will face England in the final on Saturday evening (21:00) in Bratislava. The defending champions were able to rely on Harvey Elliott from English champions Liverpool, who scored twice in their 2-1 semi-final win over the Netherlands.

Last week, the two finalists faced each other at the end of the group stage. The match ended in a 2:1 victory for Germany.

More videos from the department

More from the department

"One of my best moments"Pia Sundhage tells the story: How world star Marta gave me a private concert

"Milan want Granit"Father Ragip now intervenes in the transfer poker surrounding Xhaka

Transfer ticker. Reinforcement from Munich: Danish Bayern talent joins GC

Transfer tickerReinforcement from Munich: Danish Bayern talent joins GC