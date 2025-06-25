The star of the U21 European Championship: Germany's Nick Woltemade. Branislav Racko/dpa

Defending champions England and Germany contest the final at the U21 European Championships in Slovakia. Germany beat France 3:0 in the semi-final, while England beat the Netherlands 2:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Germans, who remain unbeaten in this European Championship campaign including qualifying, made the difference with two early goals. Nelson Weiper (8th) from Mainz and Stuttgart's Nick Woltemade (14th) with his sixth goal of the tournament paved the way for the DFB team to their first victory against France at a European Championship. Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu held on to the victory with some strong saves after the break, before Brajan Gruda scored in stoppage time to make it 3-0.

The Germans will face England in the final on Saturday evening (21:00) in Bratislava. The defending champions were able to rely on Harvey Elliott from English champions Liverpool, who scored twice in their 2-1 semi-final win over the Netherlands.

Last week, the two finalists faced each other at the end of the group stage. The match ended in a 2:1 victory for Germany.

More videos from the department