The draw for the quarter-finals of the Nations League 2024/25 has produced some exciting clashes. Among others, Germany will face Italy.

Thanks to "fairy godmother" Johan Djourou, the long-serving Swiss international, this will be a rematch of the unforgettable 2006 World Cup semi-final, when Italy won 2:0 after extra time and went on to become world champions. The winner of this quarter-final will face the winner of the match between Denmark and Portugal.

The Netherlands and Spain and Croatia and France will also meet in the quarter-finals. These duels also took place in the 2010 World Cup finals, when Spain defeated the Netherlands, and in 2018, when France prevailed against Croatia.

The quarter-finals will be played in back-and-forth matches on March 20 and 23. The semi-finals will take place as knockout matches on June 4 and 5, with the final on June 8.

