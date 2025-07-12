The German national team has not yet fully convinced at the European Championships Keystone

The two quarter-final teams in Group C have already been decided. The direct duel between Germany and Sweden will decide who finishes the group in first place.

SDA

Thanks to the slightly better goal difference (4:0 to 4:1), a draw in the match at the Letzigrund in Zurich will be enough for the Swedes to defend their top position. However, either way, the two teams are likely to face a tough challenge in the quarter-finals: France and England currently occupy first and second place in Group D.

For the Germans, the main aim is to reach the "top level" before the knockout phase, as coach Christian Wück put it after the hard-fought 2:1 win against Denmark. The team, which had to cope with the loss of captain Giulia Gwinn to injury in the first European Championship match, does not yet seem to have really found its feet in the tournament.

In Lucerne, Denmark and European Championship newcomers Poland will be looking to bring the campaign to a conciliatory close.