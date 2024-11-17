  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Keep your eyes open when choosing a stadium Germany wins 7:0 in Freiburg for the third time in a row

SDA

17.11.2024 - 08:28

For the fourth time in a row, the German national team won 7:0 in Freiburg.
For the fourth time in a row, the German national team won 7:0 in Freiburg.
Keystone

Germany's 7:0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Nations League is not only the highest victory since Julian Nagelsmann became national coach, it also means the extension of a curious series.

SDA

17.11.2024, 08:28

17.11.2024, 10:31

The DFB team's previous three international matches in Freiburg ended with the same unusual result.

Germany had also won 7:0 against Kuwait in 2002, Malta in 2004 and Luxembourg in 2006 in the Breisgau. All three games were test matches before major tournaments and were played in the old Dreisamstadion.

The resounding victory against Bosnia-Herzegovina was Germany's first competitive match in Freiburg and was a premiere at the Europa Park Stadium. Two international matches had previously taken place in Freiburg. In 2000, Liechtenstein were defeated 8:2 and in 1913 the Germans lost 2:1 to Switzerland.

Keep your eyes open when choosing a stadium

The fact that the choice of stadium can be decisive can also be seen with the Swiss national team. Or how else can you explain the fact that the national team simply cannot win at the Letzigrund?

Böni speaks plainly. Perhaps the Nati should simply no longer play at the Letzigrund

Böni speaks plainlyPerhaps the Nati should simply no longer play at the Letzigrund

The national team's matches at Letzigrund

  • October 13, 2007: Switzerland - Austria 3:1 (test match)
  • November 20, 2007: Switzerland - Nigeria 0:1 (test match)
  • September 10, 2008: Switzerland - Luxembourg 1:2 (World Cup qualifier)
  • March 31, 2015: Switzerland - USA 1:1 (test match)
  • March 29, 2016: Switzerland - Bosnia-Herzegovina 0:2 (test match)
  • March 29, 2022: Switzerland - Kosovo 1:1 (test match)
  • November 15, 2024: Switzerland - Serbia 1:1 (Nations League)
Show more

SDA

More soccer

Women's Super League. FCZ women turn things around after wrestling attack ++ Servette storm to the top

Women's Super LeagueFCZ women turn things around after wrestling attack ++ Servette storm to the top

All-clear after collapse.

All-clear after collapse"I'm fine" - Ex-FCB professional Szalai reports from hospital

Nations League. Germany and Netherlands storm into the quarter-finals thanks to resounding victories

Nations LeagueGermany and Netherlands storm into the quarter-finals thanks to resounding victories

Medical emergency. Ex-Basel pro Adam Szalai collapsed during Holland's match against Hungary

Medical emergencyEx-Basel pro Adam Szalai collapsed during Holland's match against Hungary

Beer can to the head. Mexico's national coach injured in match in Honduras

Beer can to the headMexico's national coach injured in match in Honduras