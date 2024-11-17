For the fourth time in a row, the German national team won 7:0 in Freiburg. Keystone

Germany's 7:0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Nations League is not only the highest victory since Julian Nagelsmann became national coach, it also means the extension of a curious series.

SDA SDA

The DFB team's previous three international matches in Freiburg ended with the same unusual result.

Germany had also won 7:0 against Kuwait in 2002, Malta in 2004 and Luxembourg in 2006 in the Breisgau. All three games were test matches before major tournaments and were played in the old Dreisamstadion.

The resounding victory against Bosnia-Herzegovina was Germany's first competitive match in Freiburg and was a premiere at the Europa Park Stadium. Two international matches had previously taken place in Freiburg. In 2000, Liechtenstein were defeated 8:2 and in 1913 the Germans lost 2:1 to Switzerland.

Keep your eyes open when choosing a stadium

The fact that the choice of stadium can be decisive can also be seen with the Swiss national team. Or how else can you explain the fact that the national team simply cannot win at the Letzigrund?

The national team's matches at Letzigrund October 13, 2007: Switzerland - Austria 3:1 (test match)

November 20, 2007: Switzerland - Nigeria 0:1 (test match)

September 10, 2008: Switzerland - Luxembourg 1:2 (World Cup qualifier)

March 31, 2015: Switzerland - USA 1:1 (test match)

March 29, 2016: Switzerland - Bosnia-Herzegovina 0:2 (test match)

March 29, 2022: Switzerland - Kosovo 1:1 (test match)

November 15, 2024: Switzerland - Serbia 1:1 (Nations League) Show more

SDA