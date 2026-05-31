Deniz Undav celebrates his goal for 1:0 Keystone

Germany clearly wins the first of two pre-World Cup friendly matches. The team of national coach Julian Nagelsmann beat Finland 4:0 in Mainz.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Stuttgart's Deniz Undav was able to collect points for a game in the USA before he had to leave the pitch with an injury after just over an hour. Undav, often criticized by Nagelsmann as the Bundesliga's second-highest scorer, made it 1-0 against Finland in the 34th minute and 3-0 shortly before his substitution in the 57th minute. In between, he set up Florian Wirtz, who scored to make it 2-0. The fourth goal was scored by Jamal Musiala.

With the exception of Kai Havertz from Champions League finalists Arsenal, Nagelsmann had all the players available. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was rested, while his Bayern team-mate Lennart Karl, who was credited with an assist, made his first appearance from the start.

The Germans will play their final test next Saturday in Chicago against co-hosts USA before facing World Cup newcomers Curaçao in Houston on June 14.