Bayern Munich's Lennart Karl (18) has been called up for Germany's international friendly against Switzerland in Basel. Keystone

Germany will face Switzerland in Basel next week with seven Bayern Munich players and seven England internationals. German coach Julian Nagelsmann is experimenting more than Murat Yakin in Switzerland.

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Even without Jamal Musiala, Bayern make up almost a third of the German squad with seven players. For example, 18-year-old Lennart Karl and goalkeeper Jonas Urbig were called up for the first time.

Kai Havertz is back from England after more than a year out through injury. Pascal Gross (Brighton & Hove Albion) and, after almost four years, Anton Stach (Leeds United) will make surprising DFB comebacks. The England septet is completed by Florian Wirtz, Kevin Schade, Nick Woltemade and Malick Thiaw. Antonio Rüdiger is also back for the first time this season.

Maximilian Mittelstädt, Angelo Stiller, Robert Andrich, Niclas Füllkrug and Karim Adeyemi are missing from Nagelsmann's squad.