Diego Rico makes serious accusations against Antonio Rüdiger: did the Real star deliberately hit him in the face?

DPA dpa

Following Real Madrid's 1-0 defeat against FC Getafe, accusations have been made against German international Antonio Rüdiger. Getafe's Diego Rico accused the 33-year-old defender of "deliberately fouling" him.

In the middle of the first half, Rüdiger hit Diego Rico, who was lying on the ground, in the face with his knee. However, the German was not penalized by the referee. The VAR did not intervene either.

According to Rico, it was obvious that Rüdiger had tried to hurt him, as he told the radio station "Cadena Cope". "In the previous match scene, we had argued. Rüdiger said some things to me, in the next game scene the ball comes to me and you can even see him pushing his teammate aside to hit me in the face. If it goes badly for me, I stay on the pitch and don't get up again."

Rüdiger was also harshly criticized by the Spanish media after the game. His tackle was dubbed the "most brutal action of the season" or a "cowardly, dangerous, brutal attack".

Rico is not holding back with his criticism either: "No other professional would attack a player lying on the ground with such viciousness and hit him so brutally with his knee when the ball was not even in that area," he says. "If it had been the other way around, I would have been banned for ten games or wouldn't have played at all this season." The left-back had to be treated after the incident, but was able to finish the game.