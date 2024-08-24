Video evidence is used several times in the Bundesliga opener. In the end, Leverkusen cheer - much to the displeasure of the Borussia Mönchengladbach professionals.

Borussia Mönchengladbach's new signing Tim Kleindienst clearly criticized the referees and the video evidence after the unfortunate loss in the opening match against champions Bayer Leverkusen. It feels "pretty shitty", the striker said on the streaming service DAZN after the 2:3. "I think it kind of gets on your nerves. Every 50:50 situation was somehow checked, every goal was checked down to the smallest detail. You just kind of get the feeling that they didn't want us to get anything at all."

Tim Kleindienst (No. 11) was not satisfied with the use of VAR. IMAGO/Chai v.d. Laage

Gladbach had come from 2-0 down with goals from Nico Elvedi (59) and Kleindienst (85) to draw 2-2 at the interval. However, Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz decided the game in favor of the champions in stoppage time (90.+11). The international converted the follow-up shot from a penalty kick after initially failing to beat Gladbach goalkeeper Jonas Omlin. The penalty kick was only awarded after video evidence was used.

Former German referee and current expert Manuel Gräfe agrees that the penalty decision was controversial. On X he comes to the conclusion: contact yes, penalty no, VAR intervention wrong.

A supposed goal by Kleindienst before the half-time break, on the other hand, was not awarded after technical intervention (44'). Robert Schröder had watched the scene himself on the sidelines.

