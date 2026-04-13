Carlos Queiroz is set to make his fifth World Cup appearance as Ghana's new national coach Keystone

Carlos Queiroz will take over as Ghana's national team coach from Otto Addo, who was sacked less than three months before the World Cup.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 73-year-old Portuguese, who has traveled widely, will begin his work with the preparations for the tournament starting on June 11, the Ghanaian Football Association announced on Monday evening. He did not give any details about the duration of his contract.

Queiroz brings a lot of World Cup experience to Ghana's national team. However, the big success did not materialize. In 2010, he failed to reach the round of 16 with Portugal against Spain, and in 2014, 2018 and 2022 he missed out on advancing to the knockout phase with Iran. His other stints as national team coach included the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Colombia, Egypt, Qatar and Oman. Queiroz was coach of Real Madrid in the 2003/04 season.

Ghana will face England, Croatia and Panama in the group matches at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, which has been increased to 48 participants. Their first opponent will be Panama on the night of June 18.