Otto Addo is no longer coach of Ghana's national team. Picture: Keystone

Ghana will have a new coach for the World Cup starting in June. Shortly after the 2-1 loss to Germany in the test match, those responsible in the association announced the departure of Otto Addo.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Hamburg-born former Bundesliga player was in charge of Ghana's national team for two years. The 2-1 defeat in Stuttgart on Monday evening was the fourth defeat in a row for the "Black Stars".

It is not yet known who will take over from the 50-year-old Addo. Ghana will play England, Croatia and Panama in the group stage of the World Cup.

GFA part ways with Otto Addo https://t.co/HXaoJNQUGh — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) March 31, 2026

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