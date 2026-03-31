  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Only hours after the final whistle Ghana sacks coach Otto Addo after defeat to Germany

SDA

31.3.2026 - 06:00

Otto Addo is no longer coach of Ghana's national team.
Otto Addo is no longer coach of Ghana's national team.
Picture: Keystone

Ghana will have a new coach for the World Cup starting in June. Shortly after the 2-1 loss to Germany in the test match, those responsible in the association announced the departure of Otto Addo.

Keystone-SDA

31.03.2026, 06:00

31.03.2026, 07:17

The Hamburg-born former Bundesliga player was in charge of Ghana's national team for two years. The 2-1 defeat in Stuttgart on Monday evening was the fourth defeat in a row for the "Black Stars".

It is not yet known who will take over from the 50-year-old Addo. Ghana will play England, Croatia and Panama in the group stage of the World Cup.

You might also be interested in this

More from this section

Whistles against Sané. DFB coach Nagelsmann:

Whistles against SanéDFB coach Nagelsmann: "Tearing each other apart is the wrong way to go"

Showdown for the last World Cup tickets. Will Sweden take the back door and become Italy's last Nati opponent?

Showdown for the last World Cup ticketsWill Sweden take the back door and become Italy's last Nati opponent?

What makes Amina Muratovic tick. She turned Bosnia down and is now rewarded with a call-up to the national team

What makes Amina Muratovic tickShe turned Bosnia down and is now rewarded with a call-up to the national team

"No plan B, C or D"FIFA boss Gianni Infantino wants Iran at the World Cup

Changes for the Germany game. Yakin reveals:

Changes for the Germany gameYakin reveals: "That's why Xhaka won't be in the starting XI against Norway"