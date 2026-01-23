The Swiss champions have found a successor for Mauro Lustrinelli. Gian-Luca Privitelli is leaving his post with the Swiss U20 national team to become the new coach of FC Thun.

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Thun has a new coach: Gian-Luca Privitelli.

The 46-year-old was previously coach of the Swiss U20 team. He has signed a three-year contract with the Bernese Oberland club.

He succeeds Mauro Lustrinelli, who previously coached the champions.

As officially announced by FC Thun on Thursday, Gian-Luca Privitelli is taking over from Mauro Lustrinelli. The 46-year-old has signed a contract with the Bernese Oberland club until 2030.

Privitelli is an old acquaintance returning to the Bernese Oberland. The 48-year-old was already head coach of FC Thun's U21 and U18 youth teams between 2018 and 2021, working successfully with numerous talented youngsters. He then moved to FC Basel as head of training, where he was also head coach of the U21s on an interim basis. Over the past two years, Privitelli has been head coach of the Swiss U20 national team.

With the appointment of Gian-Luca Privitelli, FC Thun has deliberately opted for a coach who is very familiar with the club's structures, values and playing philosophy and who fully identifies with them. "His great expertise in the training and development of young players and his ability to work in a team are in line with the club's chosen path," the club stated in a press release.

Gian-Luca Privitelli succeeds Mauro Lustrinelli at FC Thun. IMAGO/Steinsiek.ch

Gian-Luca Privitelli is looking forward to his new role with great anticipation, writes Thun. "I am delighted to have the opportunity to take over as head coach at FC Thun. The task ahead of me is extremely exciting and I am grateful for the trust that has been placed in me", says Privitelli - and continues: "I can fully identify with the values and direction of FC Thun. Together, we want to consistently continue on the path we have taken, further develop our playing philosophy and take the club forward in the long term."