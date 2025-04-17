SC Kriens is top of the Promotion League table with six games to go. For coach Gianluca Frontino, one thing is clear: they want to get promoted again.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gianluca Frontino has been coach of SC Kriens since July 2024.

Frontino leads the table with Kriens with six games to go. "The players and staff are determined to win promotion," he tells blue Sport.

In two years, Frontino wants to start with the UEFA Pro License and reach the next milestone in his still young coaching career. Show more

SC Kriens is flirting with promotion to the Challenge League. With six games to go, the Lucerne side are top of the Promotion League table. The man on the touchline: Gianluca Frontino.

Last June, the man from eastern Switzerland moved to the shores of Lake Lucerne. With him, Kriens have 18 wins, eight draws and four defeats to their name. Re-promotion after three years is within reach. Nevertheless: "We know that we still have six extremely difficult games ahead of us," Frontino told blue Sport.

Difficult games or not: Kriens want to keep the lead in the table. "The players and staff are determined to win promotion. We will fight for it and give it our all in every game." According to Frontino, the Challenge League is the league in which SC Kriens belongs.

The former FC Wil assistant coach and FC Zurich talent manager is proud to be the Kriens coach. His coaching career began at FC Diessenhofen in the 2nd division. "When I look at where I am now, four or five years later, it's already a cool path."

Frontino's goal is to complete the UEFA Pro License. He hopes to be ready to tackle this in two years' time. But before that happens, he still has six "difficult" games ahead of him with Kriens.

