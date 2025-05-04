At the finish line: Ezgjan Alioski lifts the Champions League trophy. Picture: Imago

Gianni Alioski has done it: The former YB junior defeated the Japanese team Kawasaki Frontale 2-0 with Al-Ahli to win the Asian Champions League.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gianni Alioski and Al-Ahli win the final of the AFC Champions League against Kawasaki Frontale 2-0.

As the 33-year-old told blue Sport ahead of the game, winning the title is a dream come true for Alioski.

Alioski's contract with Al-Ahli expires in the summer. The Swiss-North Macedonian dual national does not yet know what will happen after that. Show more

"We certainly have the quality to win the trophy. That would be great," said Gianni Alioski in an interview with blue Sport the day after the semi-final win against Al-Hilal in the AFC Champions League. A statement that is not particularly surprising when you look at Al-Ahli's squad: Roberto Firmino, Franck Kessié, Riyad Mahrez, Merih Demiral, Ivan Toney, Gabri Veiga, Roger Ibanez and Edouard Mendy can all be found there.

No wonder Alioski is flirting with a major triumph ahead of the final. "Winning the Champions League - that would be fantastic," admits the Swiss-North Macedonian dual national. In the meantime, he can do without the subjunctive mood.

The Champions League specialist

Al-Ahli did indeed win the title they were aiming for with a 2:0 victory over Kawasaki Frontale in the final. Alioski, who once played for Lugano and Leeds United, played through as he had in the semi-final and helped to keep the box clean as a left-back.

Not a matter of course. Because the Saudi Pro League only allows 8 foreigners per team, he only plays in the Champions League. Just like his prominent team-mate Roberto Firmino. The 55-time Brazilian international shone in the final with two assists and was subsequently voted the tournament's most valuable player.

