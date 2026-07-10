Everyone is talking about him, and blue Sport is interviewing him. FIFA President Gianni Infantino is our exclusive guest in this in-depth interview. We’ll discuss whether the World Cup could be expanded from 48 to 64 teams and what Donald Trump thinks of the tournament.

FIFA Boss on blue Sport Gianni Infantino: “Hopefully, Donald Trump and I will present the trophy together at the final.”

It’s a tournament of superlatives: For the first time, 48 teams—instead of 32—are competing in the World Cup. The result: 16 more knockout matches and a more global event. Cape Verde has advanced to the knockout stage, and in principle, no team has been left behind. Is an expansion to 64 teams now being considered? In principle, an increase would be feasible under the current format if the top two teams from each group simply qualified for the round of 32.

Mr. Infantino, can we already say that expanding the tournament to 48 teams was the right decision?

Yes, 100 percent! It’s been a huge success with 48 teams. Every team played at a high level. Teams from every continent scored goals and earned at least one point. Nine out of ten African teams reached the knockout stage. At the last World Cup, there were only five teams from Africa. That just goes to show how important it is to include all teams—to give them this opportunity to participate.

Some are already saying that the number of teams should be increased to 64.

That’s definitely an issue that will be examined and discussed in the relevant committees after this World Cup. When organizing a World Cup, it’s important to organize it for the whole world—not just Europe and South America, but effectively the entire world. Every nation should be allowed to dream of participating in the World Cup. You can see that the quality of the teams is extremely high—and it’s getting higher and higher, all over the world. If you don’t give smaller countries a chance to participate in the World Cup, they’ll lack the incentive to keep improving.

As FIFA President, are you allowed to cheer for Switzerland too?

Definitely with Switzerland. You just have to make sure you behave properly. But of course, something stirs inside me when Switzerland plays.

Have you actually received any feedback from Donald Trump yet?

Yes, we're in touch regularly. Almost every day—he's happy and really enjoys the tournament. He watches all the games on TV.

Why wasn't he at the stadium yet? Too many security concerns?

No, no, I suppose he still has a few other things to do … And when he’s at the stadium, people will ask, “What’s he doing at the stadium when there’s so much going on in the world?” I’m always in touch with him and his government, which is doing a great job with the World Cup.

But the plan for the final is for you to present the trophy to the winner together with Trump.

Yes, hopefully we'll present the trophy together in the final. That's always been the plan—and that's how it's always been done in the past—for the president of the country hosting the final to present the trophy together with the FIFA president.

The other two parts of the Infantino interview: