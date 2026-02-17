  1. Residential Customers
Another citizenship for FIFA boss Gianni Infantino: "I am proud to be Lebanese"

dpa

17.2.2026 - 13:02

Gianni Infantino poses with Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun.
Gianni Infantino poses with Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun.
Keystone

It's not easy to get Lebanese citizenship. But FIFA President Infantino managed it anyway. With help from the very top.

DPA

17.02.2026, 13:02

17.02.2026, 13:10

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is now officially a citizen of Lebanon thanks to an exemption rule applied to him. "It was an honor to be in Beirut to receive my Lebanese passport from the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities," the 55-year-old Swiss football official wrote on his Instagram account on Tuesday night. His post was captioned: "PROUD TO BE LIBANESE - OFFICIALLY!"

Infantino also published a video clip in which he declares - in English - his love for the Arab Mediterranean state, has his fingerprints taken for his passport and then shows it off beaming. The caption reads: "I love Lebanon and feel at home in this beautiful country!"

Infantino was born in Switzerland to Italian immigrants and is married to a Lebanese woman. The President of the Lebanese Football Association, Hashem Haida, had already congratulated him months ago on being granted citizenship by President Joseph Aoun. Aoun had called on Infantino to take the necessary steps for naturalization.

Exception for the FIFA President

Under Lebanese law, Lebanese women cannot normally pass on their citizenship to their foreign husbands and children. But Aoun made an exception for Infantino and granted him and his family members citizenship.

Lebanese men who are married to foreign women automatically pass on their citizenship to their children, while their wives are only entitled to citizenship after a certain period of marriage.

"Ban has achieved nothing"Infantino wants to get Russia back on the football stage

In November, when asked how FIFA could help the war-torn country, Infantino replied that they were looking into building a modern football stadium for 20,000 or 30,000 spectators where the national team could play international matches. The people of Lebanon deserve that.

