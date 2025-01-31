The Champions League round of 16 will see a clash of giants between Manchester City and record winners Real Madrid. Bayern Munich will face Celtic Glasgow.
Even before the draw in Nyon, it was clear that Manchester City would be up against a very big team. Bayern Munich and Real Madrid were in the draw. In the end, former Bayern player Thiago Alcantara spared his former club and drew the English champions against the record Champions League winners.
Instead of Manchester City and Manuel Akanji, Bayern will now face Celtic Glasgow - a much weaker opponent.
Swiss duel between Monaco and Benfica
The two major Italian clubs Juventus Turin (against Eindhoven) and AC Milan (against Feyenoord) avoided each other, as did Swiss internationals Gregor Kobel and Ardon Jashari. While Kobel will face Sporting Lisbon with Borussia Dortmund, Jashari will play with Bruges against Atalanta Bergamo.
However, there will still be a Swiss clash: Monaco with the trio of Breel Embolo, Philipp Köhn and Denis Zakaria will duel with Benfica Lisbon and Zeki Amdouni for a place in the round of 16. Brest with Edimilson Fernandes have been drawn against Paris Saint-Germain.
The first legs will take place on February 11/12, with the second legs a week later. The top eight teams in the league phase have already qualified for the round of 16.
The play-off duels in the overview (kick-off times still open)
The draw in the ticker
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
All playoff duels have been drawn:
Dortmund will face Sporting
And all the duels are already known: The second Bundesliga team in the play-offs will face Sporting Lisbon. Atalanta Bergamo face Bruges.
Hammer draw: Real face ManCity
Bayern escape the hammer draw and face Celtic Glasgow. Meanwhile, Real Madrid and Manchester City face off in the first knockout round.
PSV Eindhoven take on Juventus - Milan play Feyenoord
Other clashes are also known, with Italy taking on the Netherlands twice. PSV Eindhoven face Juve, Milan take on Feyenoord.
PSG face Brest - Benfica take on Monaco
The first play-off clash is well known and is an all-French one: PSG face outsiders Brest. Benfica will face Monaco.
All set - the draw begins
The lucky fairy is Thiago Alcántara, former Barcelona, Bayern and Liverpool player.
Bayern or Real - who's lucky?
FC Bayern and Real Madrid face a tough draw against English champions Manchester City in the Champions League play-off draw on Friday in Nyon (12.00 noon). The team of former coach Pep Guardiola is one of two possible opponents for the two top teams. A clash with Celtic Glasgow would probably be much easier.
How the draw works
The teams that finish the league phase in 9th to 16th place are seeded and face the teams in 17th to 24th place. "Pairs" are also formed. For example, the teams in places 9 and 10 play against the teams in places 23 or 24, the teams in places 11 and 12 are drawn against the teams in places 21 or 22, and so on. Clubs from the same country can also meet.
These 16 teams are in the playoffs
Seeded teams: Atalanta Bergamo, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Milan, PSV Eindhoven, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica Lisbon.
Unseeded teams: Monaco, Brest, Feyenoord, Rotterdam, Juventus Turin, Celtic Glasgow, Manchester City, Sporting Lisbon, Club Brugge.
These 8 teams are already through to the round of 16
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Atlético Madrid, FC Barcelona, Inter, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille and Liverpool.
