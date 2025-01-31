Manuel Akanji and Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the Champions League play-offs. Picture: Imago

The Champions League round of 16 will see a clash of giants between Manchester City and record winners Real Madrid. Bayern Munich will face Celtic Glasgow.

Syl Battistuzzi

Even before the draw in Nyon, it was clear that Manchester City would be up against a very big team. Bayern Munich and Real Madrid were in the draw. In the end, former Bayern player Thiago Alcantara spared his former club and drew the English champions against the record Champions League winners.

Instead of Manchester City and Manuel Akanji, Bayern will now face Celtic Glasgow - a much weaker opponent.

Swiss duel between Monaco and Benfica

The two major Italian clubs Juventus Turin (against Eindhoven) and AC Milan (against Feyenoord) avoided each other, as did Swiss internationals Gregor Kobel and Ardon Jashari. While Kobel will face Sporting Lisbon with Borussia Dortmund, Jashari will play with Bruges against Atalanta Bergamo.

However, there will still be a Swiss clash: Monaco with the trio of Breel Embolo, Philipp Köhn and Denis Zakaria will duel with Benfica Lisbon and Zeki Amdouni for a place in the round of 16. Brest with Edimilson Fernandes have been drawn against Paris Saint-Germain.

The first legs will take place on February 11/12, with the second legs a week later. The top eight teams in the league phase have already qualified for the round of 16.

