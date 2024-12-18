YB has found the successor to Patrick Rahmen, who was sacked in October. As announced by blue Sport, Giorgio Contini will take over the reins at the champions.

The soon-to-be 51-year-old is ending his stint as assistant coach of the Swiss national team early and has signed a contract with the Bernese club until 2027.

Contini is looking forward to the new task and says: "I am convinced that we have a good chance of finishing among the top six teams." Show more

Young Boys have found the successor to head coach Patrick Rahmen, who was sacked in October. After Joël Magnin led the team as interim coach until Christmas, Giorgio Contini will be on the Bernese sidelines from the new year. The 50-year-old has signed a contract with YB until 2027.

Magnin, who took over on an interim basis for the second time a good two months ago, will now return to his original position as coach of the U21 team, as agreed with the club management.

"We definitely want continuity in the coaching position again and are convinced that we will achieve this with Giorgio Contini," says Christoph Spycher, YB Board Delegate for Sport. Head of Sport Steve von Bergen adds: "Contini fits our profile perfectly. He knows the Super League from many years of experience, is very demanding and hungry and has a clear line. As a good communicator, he has good access to the players, especially as his human qualities are also highly valued."

Thanks to the Swiss association

Contini, who was born in Winterthur and turns 51 on January 4, speaks no fewer than five languages. "I really want to seize the opportunity at YB. I am aware that the team has had a difficult six months. But I am convinced that we have a good chance of finishing among the top six teams," Contini is quoted as saying in the press release.

The former national team assistant coach also thanked the SFA. "I would also like to say thank you to the association's management, who have not put any obstacles in my way, and to Murat Yakin, the national team and the staff for their excellent cooperation this year. I have never made a secret of the fact that I would like to be back as head coach in the foreseeable future."

Fifth stop in the Super League

Contini was already on the verge of signing for YB three years ago. In the summer of 2021, however, the YB management opted for David Wagner as Gerardo Seoane's successor. Four and a half years later, Contini is moving into the coaching booth in the Wankdorf after all. Training kicks off in Bern on December 28.

This will be Contini's fifth stint as head coach in the Super League. He was previously in charge of Vaduz, St. Gallen, Lausanne-Sport and Grasshoppers in the top flight. His involvement with the Zurich club ended last spring. As a player, Contini became Swiss champion with St. Gallen in 2000 and also played one international match for Switzerland in 2001.

Contini had been assistant to national team coach Yakin since last February. In order to return to club football, the contract with the Swiss Football Association had to be terminated prematurely and a transfer fee was therefore due. The agreement would have been valid until the summer after next.

