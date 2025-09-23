Girona coach Michel seems increasingly at a loss. Keystone

Girona coach Michel is completely fed up after the 4-0 defeat against Levante and chooses clear words. A wake-up call or already a kind of farewell speech? Girona must deliver on Tuesday.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Girona have fallen into a deep slump in the last two years: The Champions League contender has become a relegation candidate.

After five match days, the team is bottom of the table. Or as coach Michel says: "We are the worst team in the league."

The situation threatens to get worse on Tuesday. Girona have to play away at Athletic Bilbao. blue Sport will broadcast the game live. Show more

Two years ago, Girona sensationally qualified for the Champions League as third in the table and with 81 points to their name. The top flight is now light years away. Last season, 41 points were just enough to stay in the league. And the start to the new season has also been a complete failure.

So much so that coach Michel said after the 4-0 defeat against Levante: "We are the worst team in the league, but all that remains is hard work." Michel is still combative: "You have to put your ego aside in order to work and overcome this situation. I have to improve this team and that's what I'm going to do."

Michel has been on the touchline since July 2021 and has a contract valid until summer 2026. The current situation in the table raises the question of how long those in charge will hold on to him. After five matchdays, Girona are bottom of the table with one point and a goal difference of 2:15.

If they suffer another defeat at Champions League participants Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday evening, the air will become thin for coach Michel. blue Sport will broadcast the game live, kick-off is at 19:00.