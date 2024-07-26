Girondins Bordeaux, where Vladimir Petkovic was also coach, is facing an uncertain future. Keystone

Girondins Bordeaux is facing an uncertain future. The traditional French club has to file for insolvency.

SDA SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you The former top club Bordeaux is in financial difficulties and has been forced to relegate to the 3rd division.

Now the French club is filing for bankruptcy.

Former national team coach Vladimir Petkovic was coach of the club from July 2021 to February 2022. Bordeaux was already struggling with financial problems at the time Show more

After 87 years, France's six-time champions Girondins Bordeaux have surrendered their professional license. The club filed for bankruptcy this week after being relegated to the third division due to financial hardship. The balance sheets were deposited to pave the way for restructuring.

"In view of the very short deadlines before the start of the National 1 season, the club had to refrain from applying to maintain its professional status," wrote Bordeaux in an official statement.

The budget that the club would have had to submit for the professional license "does not correspond to the future reality". If the conditions had not been met, there would have been further consequences. The training center would be closed, but the youth teams would continue to be supported.

Bordeaux, for whom greats such as Zinédine Zidane, Bixente Lizarazu, Alain Giresse and Jean Tigana have played, has five league titles and four cup wins in its palmares. Former Swiss national team coaches Daniel Jeandupeux and Vladimir Petkovic have also worked for the Girondins.

SDA