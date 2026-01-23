Why don't you play abroad? Giulia Looser (18) is one of the biggest talents in Swiss soccer

Giulia Looser is a key player for both GC and the U19 national team.

Giulia Looser is a regular starter for the GC women’s team and is considered one of Switzerland’s most promising talents. Ahead of the U19 European Championship, the 18-year-old talks to blue News about her role models, goals, and dreams.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Giulia Looser made her debut in the Women’s Super League at the age of 16 and has been a regular starter for the GC women’s team ever since.

The 18-year-old talks about her goals and dreams, reveals why she wants to play in Switzerland for at least another year, and explains what it meant to her to be on the Swiss national team’s call-up list.

At the U19 European Championship, Looser aims to reach new heights with the Swiss national team.

Giulia Looser pulls the strings in midfield for both GC and the U19 national team. The 18-year-old began her career at FC Buchs-Dällikon, where she initially played alongside her twin brother and was coached by her father. At age 11, she joined the Grasshoppers’ Footeco program and played exclusively with boys up through the U15 level.

“It wasn’t always easy, and maybe it wasn’t always that much fun,” Looser says in an interview with blue News, recalling the “silly comments” she had to put up with from time to time. “But I think it toughens you up. In terms of soccer, it was definitely worth it, and that’s why I’m glad I took this path.”

In the 2024–25 season, she joined the GC women’s team, where she was a starter from the very beginning and remains one to this day. She made her debut in Switzerland’s top league, the AWSL, at the age of 16 years and 174 days.

It’s no surprise that Giulia Looser is predicted to have a bright future. At the U19 European Championship, many eyes will once again be on her—including those of national team coach Rafel Navarro.

Key Dates for the Women’s U-19 European Championship The 2026 UEFA Women’s U-19 European Championship will take place from June 27 to July 10 in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In Group B, Switzerland will face Spain (June 28), Austria (July 1), and Iceland (July 4).

Group A features host Bosnia and Herzegovina, Germany, Poland, and Sweden.

The group winners will face the runners-up from the other group in the semifinals.

Giulia Looser, the Swiss Football Night honors the best male and female players in Swiss soccer. This year, the nominees in the “Youngster Female” category were Lia Kamber, Leila Wandeler (winner), and you. What did that mean to you?

The Swiss Football Night was supposed to take place in January, but unfortunately it was canceled (due to the fire disaster in Crans-Montana; Ed.). But it was still very special, and it felt cool to be nominated. It’s a reward for the performances you’ve put in. I have to say, that was definitely a moment of pride.

Now you’re preparing for the U-19 European Championship, but you were also recently on the standby list for the senior national team. How does that make you feel?

It was definitely something special when I was on the list for the first time. But despite everything, I was still called up for the U19s, and that’s what I focused on. Still, it meant a lot to me to see my name on that list.

Your talent is undisputed, and you’re close to making the senior national team. What are your greatest strengths?

My biggest strength on the field is probably my game intelligence. I’m good at identifying open spaces and exploiting them either by running into them with the ball at my feet or by playing passes into them. And I’d say my personality is also a major strength—I can take on a leadership role.

Who are your role models?

In women’s soccer, it’s Lia Wälti. I think she plays an extremely cool brand of soccer. She’s very intelligent on the field and plays in a similar position to me. And among the men, I think Declan Rice from Arsenal is a top player. He’s physically strong, very intelligent on the field, and technically skilled as well.

What are your next career steps?

I definitely want to have another good season with GC, have a lot of fun, and, of course, win a title with GC if possible. And yes, play a very good U19 European Championship. And then we’ll see what happens next.

Giulia Looser pulls the strings in midfield for GC. IMAGO/STEINSIEK.CH

In the Swiss league, there are only a few female soccer players who earn enough to make a living from it. What’s the situation for you?

I’m doing a commercial apprenticeship at the UNITED School of Sports. But I still live at home and can’t make a living from playing soccer yet. I’ll finish the apprenticeship in the summer of 2027.

Is that why you want to stay with GC—to finish your training?

Yes, that’s definitely one of the reasons. I definitely want to finish my commercial apprenticeship. But I think staying in Switzerland for another year will also be good for my development as a soccer player. Who knows what will happen next year.

What are your dreams as a soccer player?

Playing in a Champions League final would definitely be a big dream. And, of course, playing for the national team.

You were at training camp with Sydney Schertenleib in the summer of 2024, shortly before she transferred to Barcelona. Would that be a dream club for you, too?

Barcelona is probably the best club in the world. And I’d definitely say that would be a dream club. But there are others, too. Still, Barcelona would definitely be very, very cool.

Back to the here and now: What are your goals for the U19 European Championship?

Of course, we’re setting high goals for ourselves. But basically, we’re taking it one game at a time. The next game is always the most important one. If we stick to that motto, then I believe we’ll be successful.

The next match is against the Spanish team, which has won the U19 European Championship four times in a row. Why do you think you can beat them?

I think our greatest strength is our team spirit. Everyone has each other’s backs. We also have a lot of talent. We’ve conceded very few goals and have scored a lot of goals in the second qualifying round as well. But ultimately, our team spirit makes the difference, and we have an extremely strong mentality as a team.

Is there anything else you can share about yourself that not everyone knows yet?

A few people have told me that I’m a completely different person on the field than off it. On the field, I’m very emotional and very aggressive. And off the field, I’m actually pretty much the opposite of that.