As the son of coach Diego Simeone, Giuliano is particularly in the spotlight. But the 23-year-old has earned his place at Atlético Madrid - with dedication, talent and the clear goal of taking the club forward.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Giuliano Simeone, son of Atlético coach Diego Simeone, has fought his way into the first team despite the special circumstances and is now a regular.

Father and son emphasize professionalism and the performance principle and together pursue the goal of making Atlético Madrid more successful on the pitch. Show more

Diego Simeone has been setting the pace at Atlético Madrid for over 14 years. The Argentinian knows exactly what is expected of him in the Spanish capital. After all, the 55-year-old already played for the Colchoneros as a player.

Simeone has five children from two marriages: two daughters and three sons ... all of whom have become footballers. Giovanni (30) plays in Serie A for Torino (on loan from Napoli), Gianluca (27) played mainly in Argentina and ended his career in the summer and Giuliano? The 23-year-old (from his first marriage) plays for ... Atlético Madrid.

He was born in Rome because his dad played for Lazio. Giuliano grew up in Argentina, while his father lived in Spain for work. Giuliano also started playing football at River Plate. During a visit to Madrid in 2015, he jumped into his father's arms as a ball boy after scoring a goal in the cup against Real Madrid In autumn 2019, he moved to Atlético's youth team as a 17-year-old.

"Are my teammates today"

"I remember visiting my dad on the training pitch and being allowed onto the pitch with the players. I had a ball with me and ran all over the pitch. Some of the players from back then are now my teammates. That's wonderful," says Giuliano Simeone and adds: "I was very nervous when I came to the academy. Many friendships have lasted since then. I've learned a lot and developed as a footballer, but also as a person."

After the youth section, he moved up to the reserve team. After two and a half years in the second team, he made his debut with the big boys on April 20, 2022. "I was warming up with four minutes left in the game. The coach called me to come on as a substitute," he recalls. He has the date tattooed on his arm. "That was a very special day for me. Those three or four minutes felt like a whole game to me."

The mini outing remained his only appearance for the Rojiblancos for the time being. Before the start of the 2022/23 season, Simeone moved to Real Zaragoza in the Segunda División to gain match practice. He then went on loan to Deportivo Alavés the following season. However, he broke his tibia and fibula in preparation. However, Giuliano Simeone fought his way back and was back on the pitch in the second half of the season. In the summer, he played with Argentina at the Olympic Games before returning to Atlético after the tournament.

There, Giuliano had to fight against the prejudice that he was only in the team because of his father. Diego Simeone made it clear publicly that only the performance principle applied. After a short adjustment period, he took the hearts of the Atlético fans by storm. In his first appearance in the starting eleven, Giuliano scored a much-acclaimed goal.

"I'm concentrating on him as a footballer"

"He's my son, but I'm concentrating on him as a footballer," Diego Simeone said. Giuliano's commitment and determination helped him become a regular. The father did not let his son take off: "We will demand that he improves, he has to score goals. Apart from that, he has what is most important in this game: enthusiasm, courage, will and humility. If he continues on this path, he will certainly develop further," was his sober conclusion.

Giuliano, who is also going to the World Cup with Argentina, also emphasized: "I've always stressed that the relationship between me and my father is very natural. I see the whole thing in a positive light. For both of us, the success of the club is paramount. We both try to do our bit to make the club bigger and more successful."

The 23-year-old, who primarily plays as a right winger, has extended his contract early until 2030. "Playing for Atlético is incredible for me, it's the club of my dreams. Now I want to win titles with this crest and preferably stay here forever," he said (via Kicker). "I'm a Simeone and proud of my surname. But I want to make my career under my first name. Giuliano." However, a strong performance against Barcelona (live on blue Sport from 8pm) would certainly make his dad proud too.