Nikola Gjorgjev was a reliable scorer for FC Aarau last season Keystone

FC Aarau are losing a key player in Nikola Gjorgjev.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 27-year-old, whose contract is expiring, was involved in 18 Aarau goals in the last Challenge League season. His new club is not yet known.

Emmanuel Essiam, who was on loan from FC Basel for the last second half of the season, is also leaving FC Aarau and returning to the Swiss champions, the club also announced.