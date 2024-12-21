Swiss coach Gerardo Seoane has drawn the right conclusions from last season. Picture: Keystone

Last season, Mainz and Borussia Mönchengladbach battled against relegation. Now they end the year close to the Champions League places.

Former FCZ coach Bo Henriksen is doing an excellent job at Mainz. In the 15th round of the Bundesliga, he led his team to a 3:1 away win against Eintracht Frankfurt. The result is all the more remarkable given that Mainz midfielder Nadiem Amiri was red-carded in the 21st minute with the score at 1-0.

Nevertheless, the visitors, for whom the Swiss Silvan Widmer was substituted in the 76th minute, extended their lead to 3:0 thanks to two goals from Paul Nebel (27th/58th). They inflicted Frankfurt's first home defeat in the current championship, having already put an end to Bayern Munich's unbeaten run in the Bundesliga this season a week earlier. Thanks to their fifth win in the last six games, Mainz moved up from 7th to 5th in the league table, two points behind third-placed Eintracht.

Gladbach defeat Hoffenheim - Stuttgart lose to St. Pauli

One point behind Mainz in 7th place is Borussia Mönchengladbach, coached by Swiss Gerardo Seoane, who won 2:1 at Hoffenheim. Alassane Pléa put the visitors back in front with his seventh goal of the season just three minutes after Andrej Kramaric had equalized (58'). After that, the Gladbach defense held firm with a strong Nico Elvedi.

There was disappointment for VfB Stuttgart, who lost again after four championship games with three wins and a draw, losing 0:1 at home to newly promoted St. Pauli. Johannes Eggestein scored the only goal of the game in the 21st minute and missed a penalty in the 53rd minute. Stuttgart lost despite 73 percent possession and dropped from 6th to 9th place in the table. Fabian Rieder was substituted for the home team in the 66th minute, Leonidas Stergiou remained on the bench for 90 minutes.

Promoted side Holstein Kiel recorded their second win of the season with a 5:1 win at home against Augsburg. After an early 0:1 through Alexis Claude-Maurice (5'), the hosts turned up the heat. After 1:1 (12.), they scored three goals within seven minutes to make it 4:1 (39.). Phil Harres and Shuto Machino each scored twice. Augsburg's Ruben Vargas, who came on as a 59th-minute substitute, was cautioned (83).

Werder Bremen also recorded a clear victory, beating Union Berlin 4:1 in front of their home crowd. Marco Grull (13th/17th) scored the first two goals for sixth-placed Bremen to make it 2-0

Brief telegrams:

Werder Bremen - Union Berlin 4:1 (3:1). - 42,100 spectators. - Goals: 13. Grull 1:0. 17. Grull 2:0. 23. Schäfer 2:1. 45. Weiser 3:1. 87. Stage 4:1.

VfB Stuttgart - St. Pauli 0:1 (0:1). - 60'000 spectators. - Goal: 21 Eggestein 0:1 - Remarks: 53 Nübel (VfB Stuttgart) saves penalty from Eggestein. VfB Stuttgart with Rieder (from 66), without Stergiou (substitute).

Eintracht Frankfurt - Mainz 05 1:3 (0:2). - 58'000 spectators. - Goals: 15. Kauã Santos (own goal) 0:1. 27. Nebel 0:2. 58. Nebel 0:3. 75. Kristensen 1:3. - Remarks: 21st red card against Amiri (Mainz 05, rough foul). Eintracht Frankfurt without Amenda (not in the squad). Mainz 05 with Widmer (from 76).

Hoffenheim - Borussia Mönchengladbach 1:2 (0:1). - 28'923 spectators. - Goals: 23rd Sander 0:1. 58th Kramaric (penalty) 1:1. 61st Pléa 1:2. - Comments: Borussia Mönchengladbach with Elvedi, without Omlin (substitute).

Holstein Kiel - Augsburg 5:1 (4:1). - 14'830 spectators. - Goals: 5. Claude-Maurice 0:1. 12. Rosenboom 1:1. 32. Harres 2:1. 35. Harres 3:1. 39. Machino 4:1. 91. Machino 5:1. - Comments: Augsburg with Vargas (from 59).

