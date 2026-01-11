  1. Residential Customers
Germany Gladbach climb to 10th place after victory against Augsburg

SDA

11.1.2026 - 17:37

4:0 against Augsburg: Borussia Mönchengladbach celebrate only their second home win of the season
4:0 against Augsburg: Borussia Mönchengladbach celebrate only their second home win of the season
Keystone

Borussia Mönchengladbach consolidated their place in the middle of the Bundesliga table. In the 16th round, the team from the Lower Rhine defeated FC Augsburg 4:0.

Keystone-SDA

11.01.2026, 17:37

The game at Borussia-Park was already decided after 36 minutes when Haris Tabakovic made it 3-0. After around an hour, the former Swiss youth international stifled the visitors' last hopes of a comeback with his ninth goal of the season.

Nico Elvedi, who played as usual in the Gladbach defense, had a quiet afternoon. His national team colleagues Fabian Rieder (until 46) and Cédric Zesiger were unable to change that for Augsburg.

While Gladbach moved up to 10th place with only their second home win of the season, Augsburg remain in 15th. The gap to a relegation place is now only two points after the third winless game in a row.

Telegram and table:

Borussia Mönchengladbach - Augsburg 4:0 (3:0). - Goals: 8. Scally 1:0. 20. Diks (penalty) 2:0. 36. Tabakovic 3:0. 61. Tabakovic 4:0. - Comments: Borussia Mönchengladbach with Elvedi, without Omlin (substitute). Augsburg with Zesiger and Rieder (until 46.).

Friday: Eintracht Frankfurt - Borussia Dortmund 3:3. - Saturday: SC Freiburg - Hamburger SV 2:1. Union Berlin - Mainz 05 2:2. Heidenheim - 1. FC Köln 2:2. Bayer Leverkusen - VfB Stuttgart 1:4. - Sunday: Bayern Munich - Wolfsburg 17:30.

1. Bayern Munich 15/41 (55:11). 2. Borussia Dortmund 16/33 (29:15). 3. RB Leipzig 15/29 (30:19). 4. Bayer Leverkusen 16/29 (34:24). 5. VfB Stuttgart 16/29 (29:23). 6. Hoffenheim 15/27 (29:20). 7. Eintracht Frankfurt 16/26 (33:33). 8. SC Freiburg 16/23 (27:27). 9. Union Berlin 16/22 (22:25). 10. Borussia Mönchengladbach 16/19 (22:24). 11. Werder Bremen 15/17 (18:28). 12. 1. FC Köln 16/17 (24:26). 13. Hamburger SV 16/16 (17:27). 14. Wolfsburg 15/15 (23:28). 15. Augsburg 16/14 (17:32). 16. St. Pauli 15/12 (13:26). 17. Heidenheim 16/12 (15:36). 18. Mainz 05 16/9 (15:28).

