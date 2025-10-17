All the shouting doesn't help: Mönchengladbach remain winless even with Eugen Polanski on the sidelines Keystone

Borussia Mönchengladbach's slump does not end in the first game with new sporting director Rouven Schröder. A 1:3 defeat in Berlin.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Even after the dismissal of head coach Gerardo Seoane, Borussia Mönchengladbach are still waiting for their first win of the season in the Bundesliga. At the start of the seventh matchday, the team of interim coach Eugen Polanski lost 1:3 at Union Berlin. It was the first match since Rouven Schröder was appointed as Borussia's new sporting director and the team dropped to last place.

Union climbed to 7th place in the table, at least temporarily, and benefited from a lightning start. Danilho Doekhi scored in front of 22,00 spectators to take an early lead (3rd minute), and the defender was on hand again less than half an hour later (25th). Rani Khedira's goal (81') made the final score 3:1 for the Berliners.

In an entertaining first half, Gladbach only managed to score the equalizer through the Solothurn-born former YB and GC player Haris Tabakovic (33).