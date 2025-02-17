  1. Residential Customers
Omlin number 1 again Gladbach goalie Nicolas out for a long time

SDA

17.2.2025 - 17:50

Goalie Moritz Nicolas will miss Borussia Mönchengladbach for a long time
Keystone

Borussia Mönchengladbach will probably have to do without regular goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas for the rest of the season. The 27-year-old suffered an adductor injury last Saturday.

Keystone-SDA

17.02.2025, 17:50

17.02.2025, 18:42

Nicolas, who underwent an operation today, had stood in for former regular keeper Jonas Omlin on several occasions and earned his place as the regular goalkeeper. Now Omlin, who is also captain at Borussia under coach Gerardo Seoane, will once again stand between the posts.

The 31-year-old Swiss international was substituted for Nicolas in the 2:1 win against Union Berlin. With a save in stoppage time, he saved the away win for the eighth-placed team in the table.

