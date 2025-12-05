Captain Silvan Widmer and Mainz's bad luck sticks to their feet Keystone

Borussia Mönchengladbach win Friday's match of the 13th Bundesliga round. The team with Swiss international Nico Elvedi won 1:0 at bottom club Mainz.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The decisive goal came after just under an hour of play thanks to an own goal by Mainz defender Danny da Costa. It was the fourth win from the last five Bundesliga games for Gladbach, who were knocked out of the cup against St. Pauli during the week. The team from the Lower Rhine, with Elvedi playing through as usual, moved up to ninth place, at least temporarily.

Mainz, who started with Silvan Widmer, lost their first game since Bo Henriksen was released and remain bottom of the table.