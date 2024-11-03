Gerardo Seoane celebrates a win with Gladbach. sda

Borussia Mönchengladbach celebrate their third consecutive home win in the 9th round of the Bundesliga with a 4-1 victory over Werder Bremen, inflicting the Hanseatic side's first away defeat of the season.

SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Borussia Mönchengladbach win 4:1 against Werder Bremen.

Freiburg and Mainz play 0-0. Silvan Widmer was substituted in the 90th minute. Show more

After twelve minutes and a goal from Alassane Pléa (11') and an own goal from Marco Friedl, Gladbach, who were without the injured Swiss players Jonas Omlin and Nico Elvedi, were already 2-0 up. Both times, the Bremen players actively helped out with capital mistakes. Franck Honorat increased the score to 3:0 shortly before the break, and Kevin Stöger even made it 4:0 in the 67th minute.

The team of Swiss coach Gerardo Seoane showed a strong reaction to the bitter elimination in the German Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt (1:2). Thanks to their courageous performance, the hosts improved from 11th to 9th place in the table.

No goals were scored in Sunday's second match between Freiburg and Mainz. The Swiss Silvan Widmer was substituted for the visitors in the 90th minute.

