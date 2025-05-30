  1. Residential Customers
Change of ownership Glasgow Rangers become part of the 49ers

SDA

30.5.2025 - 18:17

Glasgow Rangers failed to reach the quarter-finals of this season's Europa League against Athletic Bilbao.
Picture: Keystone

Glasgow Rangers have become part of the five-time Super Bowl-winning San Francisco 49ers.

Keystone-SDA

30.05.2025, 18:17

30.05.2025, 18:33

A consortium led by billionaire American investor Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises has acquired 51 percent of the shares, the Scottish club announced. Cavenagh will also act as club boss in future.

Rangers have been left far behind by city rivals and co-record champions Celtic Glasgow (55 titles each) in recent years. Only one championship title has been won since 2011 (2021). One year later, the club did reach the Europa League final, which was lost to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.

"The history and tradition of this club speak for themselves, but you don't win games with history," said Cavenagh in a statement. "We know that we can only honor the club's heritage by improving our performance. Our focus is simple: improve performance, deliver results and get Rangers back to where they belong - at the top."

