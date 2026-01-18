Oliver Glasner must expect consequences after his angry speech. Keystone

The club bosses at Crystal Palace are said to be really angry. Former Bundesliga coach Oliver Glasner may have set something in motion with his angry speech and announcement of his departure.

DPA dpa

According to English reports, Oliver Glasner is facing an early exit as Crystal Palace coach after his angry speech against his own club. The 51-year-old former Bundesliga coach's comments have angered the club's management team, according to the Guardian.

"Palace are considering sacking their coach after he made public comments about the board letting him and his players down," wrote the Daily Mail. Glasner had recently announced that he would not be renewing his contract. It is still valid until the end of this season. There is a lot of movement on the coaching market on the island. At Manchester United, for example, the coaching position will become vacant in the summer.

Glasner reckoning: When your heart is ripped out twice

The Austrian did not stop at this announcement, however, but went on to publicly settle accounts with the club management in a remarkable manner. The trigger was the planned transfer of key player Marc Guehi to Manchester City before the Premier League match against AFC Sunderland.

"Selling our captain one day before a game, I have no understanding for that at all," Glasner said, among other things: "If your heart is ripped out twice in one year, first with Eze, one day before a game in the summer, and with your captain one day before a game - I can't understand that."

He was alluding to Eberechi Eze's transfer to Arsenal FC last August. He had been active in football for over 30 years and had never experienced anything like it. "We feel let down," emphasized Glasner: "No support."

Time of bliss and titles over

There is nothing left of the former euphoria and happiness. Glasner, who once coached VfL Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, took over the team in February 2024 and then led them to their greatest club successes. Crystal Palace won the English Cup and the Community Shield, the English Super Cup.

However, things have not been going well in sporting terms for weeks now, with the London club's last win to date coming on 11 December with a 3:0 in the Conference League at FC Shelbourne from Ireland. After the 2-1 defeat against Sunderland on Saturday, Glasner emphasized in his analysis that there was obviously no point in discussing such things behind closed doors.