The world soccer governing body is abandoning its much-criticized investment plans. This is quickly drawing reactions in the international media.

FIFA, the world soccer governing body, is quickly scrapping its controversial investor plans following massive criticism. FIFA President Gianni Infantino issued an official statement late Friday night. Following the abrupt reversal, the media reported:

Switzerland 🇨🇭

“Blick”: “Infantino Backtracks After Uproar. (...) FIFA boss Gianni Infantino makes a rare about-face. Following fierce criticism from nearly all continental confederations, the FIFA president is withdrawing his controversial billion-dollar plans. (...) Faced with a united front, Infantino now found himself forced to back down. This is an unusual reversal for the native of Valais, who in recent years has usually been able to push through his plans without significant resistance.”

England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

“Daily Mail”: “FIFA President Gianni Infantino makes an embarrassing about-face on plans to market the World Cup. The embattled leader admits that these plans “caused division” and now hopes to reunite the soccer world. (...) Gianni Infantino has suffered a humiliating defeat.”

“The Guardian”: “Gianni Infantino’s plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors has failed spectacularly. In the face of global outrage, the FIFA president acknowledged that the project had “caused divisions that no longer serve the original goal.” The plan had caused intense turmoil in the soccer world and prompted UEFA to threaten a boycott of future FIFA tournaments if the plan were not abandoned.”

"The Telegraph": "Gianni Infantino has scrapped his 15-billion-pound plan to sell shares in the World Cup—a result of widespread opposition and turmoil within FIFA."

“Sun”: “In the face of global outrage, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has scrapped plans to sell stakes in the World Cup. His plan to sell a stake in a new subsidiary responsible for the World Cup fell through due to UEFA’s threat of a boycott and a ‘branding nightmare’ for potential investors.”

Spain 🇪🇸

“Marca”: “His plan has failed. Following fierce criticism from around the world regarding his plan to privatize the World Cup, Infantino was forced to back down. The pressure on the FIFA president was already enormous.”

“As”: “A global setback for the FIFA president. (...) It was only a matter of time before Infantino’s far-fetched idea would fail, especially after the resignation of Carlos Cordeiro, FIFA’s chief advisor. UEFA led the resistance—and now Infantino has lost the battle.”

“El País”: “Soccer, with its millions of fans, has triumphed over outside interests; FIFA has lost. At least for now, its plan to privatize the World Cup has failed. Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, announced early Saturday morning from FIFA headquarters in Switzerland that his proposal would not be pursued further.”

France 🇫🇷

“L'Equipe”: “With his plan to partially sell the World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has faced more resistance than ever before. Since his election as president of the world soccer governing body in 2016, Infantino’s position has never been so severely shaken. The organization is now in crisis. UEFA’s hard line—the threat of a boycott—against his plan to sell shares in the World Cup has destabilized the leadership of world soccer.”

“Le Parisien”: “Under pressure, Gianni Infantino has abandoned his plan to bring in private investors to FIFA. He had faced massive criticism.”

Italy 🇮🇹

“Gazzetta dello Sport”: “Enough is enough! Common sense has prevailed. Gianni Infantino is backtracking on his attempt to “privatize” international soccer and is officially putting the FIFA Forward Enterprise project on hold. This project had outraged half the world in the last few hours.”

“Corriere della Serra”: “Infantino Backtracks: Following protests, FIFA announces it is abandoning its plan to sell the World Cup to private investors. The reversal was triggered by UEFA’s threat of a boycott and strong opposition from Asian and American soccer federations.”

Austria 🇦🇹

“Krone”: “Infantino backs down. Abrupt about-face! FIFA abandons plans for investors.”