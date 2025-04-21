A dry spell of almost a century came to an end for the Go Ahead Eagles on Easter Monday Keystone

The Dutch team Go Ahead Eagles from Deventer celebrates its first title since 1933.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Currently seventh in the Ehredivisie, they beat Alkmaar on penalties in the Dutch Cup final in Rotterdam.

With a converted penalty to make it 1:1 in the ninth and final minute of stoppage time, the Go Ahead Eagles saved themselves for extra time and a penalty shoot-out. Belgian goalkeeper Jari De Busser, who had already excelled during the previous 120 minutes, was the match winner with two penalty saves.

The Go Ahead Eagles had celebrated their four previous (championship) titles before the Second World War.