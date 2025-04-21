  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

The Netherlands Go Ahead Eagles with first title in 92 years

SDA

21.4.2025 - 21:38

A dry spell of almost a century came to an end for the Go Ahead Eagles on Easter Monday
A dry spell of almost a century came to an end for the Go Ahead Eagles on Easter Monday
Keystone

The Dutch team Go Ahead Eagles from Deventer celebrates its first title since 1933.

Keystone-SDA

21.04.2025, 21:38

21.04.2025, 22:58

Currently seventh in the Ehredivisie, they beat Alkmaar on penalties in the Dutch Cup final in Rotterdam.

With a converted penalty to make it 1:1 in the ninth and final minute of stoppage time, the Go Ahead Eagles saved themselves for extra time and a penalty shoot-out. Belgian goalkeeper Jari De Busser, who had already excelled during the previous 120 minutes, was the match winner with two penalty saves.

The Go Ahead Eagles had celebrated their four previous (championship) titles before the Second World War.

More from the department

"That wasn't an issue within the team"This is why Zurich missed out on the Championship Group

England. Leeds United Isaac Schmidt promoted to the Premier League

EnglandLeeds United Isaac Schmidt promoted to the Premier League

Shaqiri show at St. Jakobs-Park. Basel consolidate their lead with a show of strength against Yverdon

Shaqiri show at St. Jakobs-ParkBasel consolidate their lead with a show of strength against Yverdon