Nati scores Goal after goal! Powerful Embolo as good as Frei 20 years ago

Patrick Lämmle

8.9.2025

What another top performance! Murat Yakin's team also played outstandingly in the second World Cup qualifier against Slovenia. Breel Embolo scores for the fifth time in a row for the national team. The grades.

08.09.2025, 22:58

09.09.2025, 00:06

Grade:  5

Goal

Gregor Kobel

The Dortmund goalkeeper keeps a clean sheet for the third game in a row. He has arrived in the national team: His charisma is different than in his first international matches. Steers Sesko's shot (65) around the post.

Grade:  4.5

Defense

Silvan Widmer

Nice direct shot when he forces Oblak to make a save (17). You can hardly tell that he is not a regular at Mainz - the defender played a good game.

Grade:  5.5

Defense

Nico Elvedi

Pleasing openings in the early stages - and then the 1:0 with a header. The Gladbach defender is back to his best times in the national team.

Grade:  5

Defense

Manuel Akanji

The rock of the defense, Slovenian star Sesko is no match for the Inter star. You can't tell that he hasn't played many games yet - strong performance.

Grade:  5

Defense

Ricardo Rodriguez

The Betis Sevilla mercenary doesn't have the slightest problem at the back. Impressive how he has perfected his positioning.

Grade:  5

Midfield

Granit Xhaka

A calm and confident performance in central midfield. Holds the strings together and makes the right moves forward. Top serious and good performance.

Grade:  5

Midfield

Remo Freuler

Provides a great assist for Dan Ndoye's 3:0. Otherwise, the Bologna man plugs many holes, wins balls and runs for his team-mates.

Grade:  4.5

Midfield

Fabian Rieder

Sometimes tries to get into the game. Failed in the 32nd minute against Oblak, who reacted strongly. Then sets up Embolo's 2:0 from a corner kick.

Grade:  5

Sturm

Ruben Vargas

Mass cross for 1:0 from Elvedi. The Sevilla man repeatedly confuses the Slovenian defense and also narrowly misses once (21st). Good performance.

Note:  5

Sturm

Dan Ndoye

First just misses the 2-0 when he courageously goes for the finish (23) - then he makes it 3-0 15 minutes later. He has become more than a fixed value for this national team.

Note:  6

Sturm

Breel Embolo

Has this man really hardly had any match practice? Unbelievable how he gets into tackles. He's scored for the 5th time in a row in the national team, the last time Alex Frei managed that 20 years ago. He now has three goals in two World Cup qualifiers to his name - his new club Rennes can look forward to seeing him.

Substitute players

Note: 

Midfield

Michel Aebischer

Came on for Fabian Rieder in the 62nd minute. Too short for a rating.

Grade: 

Forward

Johan Manzambi

Came on in the 62nd minute for Ruben Vargas. Too short for a rating.

Grade: 

Defense

Isaac Schmidt

Came on for Silvan Widmer in the 62nd minute. Too short to rate.

Grade: 

Midfield

Denis Zakaria

Came on for Embolo in the 78th minute. Too short for a rating.

Grade: 

Midfield

Simon Sohm

Came on for Ndoye in the 90th minute. Too short for a rating.

