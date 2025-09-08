What another top performance! Murat Yakin's team also played outstandingly in the second World Cup qualifier against Slovenia. Breel Embolo scores for the fifth time in a row for the national team. The grades.

Patrick Lämmle

Grade: 5 Goal Gregor Kobel

The Dortmund goalkeeper keeps a clean sheet for the third game in a row. He has arrived in the national team: His charisma is different than in his first international matches. Steers Sesko's shot (65) around the post.

Grade: 4.5 Defense Silvan Widmer

Nice direct shot when he forces Oblak to make a save (17). You can hardly tell that he is not a regular at Mainz - the defender played a good game.

Grade: 5.5 Defense Nico Elvedi

Pleasing openings in the early stages - and then the 1:0 with a header. The Gladbach defender is back to his best times in the national team.

Grade: 5 Defense Manuel Akanji

The rock of the defense, Slovenian star Sesko is no match for the Inter star. You can't tell that he hasn't played many games yet - strong performance.

Grade: 5 Defense Ricardo Rodriguez

The Betis Sevilla mercenary doesn't have the slightest problem at the back. Impressive how he has perfected his positioning.

Grade: 5 Midfield Granit Xhaka

A calm and confident performance in central midfield. Holds the strings together and makes the right moves forward. Top serious and good performance.

Grade: 5 Midfield Remo Freuler

Provides a great assist for Dan Ndoye's 3:0. Otherwise, the Bologna man plugs many holes, wins balls and runs for his team-mates.

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Fabian Rieder

Sometimes tries to get into the game. Failed in the 32nd minute against Oblak, who reacted strongly. Then sets up Embolo's 2:0 from a corner kick.

Grade: 5 Sturm Ruben Vargas

Mass cross for 1:0 from Elvedi. The Sevilla man repeatedly confuses the Slovenian defense and also narrowly misses once (21st). Good performance.

Note: 5 Sturm Dan Ndoye

First just misses the 2-0 when he courageously goes for the finish (23) - then he makes it 3-0 15 minutes later. He has become more than a fixed value for this national team.

Note: 6 Sturm Breel Embolo

Has this man really hardly had any match practice? Unbelievable how he gets into tackles. He's scored for the 5th time in a row in the national team, the last time Alex Frei managed that 20 years ago. He now has three goals in two World Cup qualifiers to his name - his new club Rennes can look forward to seeing him.

Substitute players

Note: – Midfield Michel Aebischer

Came on for Fabian Rieder in the 62nd minute. Too short for a rating.

Grade: – Forward Johan Manzambi

Came on in the 62nd minute for Ruben Vargas. Too short for a rating.

Grade: – Defense Isaac Schmidt

Came on for Silvan Widmer in the 62nd minute. Too short to rate.

Grade: – Midfield Denis Zakaria

Came on for Embolo in the 78th minute. Too short for a rating.

Grade: – Midfield Simon Sohm

Came on for Ndoye in the 90th minute. Too short for a rating.