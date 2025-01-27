Dominik Schmid had to hand over the captaincy to Xherdan Shaqiri. In the last league game against Lugano, he conceded a penalty and was substituted early. Against Sion, the 26-year-old showed what he is made of.

Syl Battistuzzi

Basel initially fell behind against Sion at home in St. Jakob-Park. However, Dominik Schmid, of all people, restored parity with his goal shortly before the break. In the second half, Schmid set up Kevin Carlos to make it 2:1. In the end, the home team won 4:1 and recorded their first win in the championship since November 24. The four games in between resulted in three draws and one defeat. Basel thus remain in touch with leaders Lugano.

The left-back recently had a poor day in the top-of-the-table clash against Lugano. Schmid conceded a penalty and had to stay in the dressing room at the break with a red card. The 26-year-old was removed as (vice) captain during the winter break. Xherdan Shaqiri now wears the armband.

"I don't care what people write"

"I don't care what people write. I only accept criticism from the people I would ask for advice," Schmid told blue Sport after the game against Sion, adding: "This is the coach, this is my team and this is my family - and I'm not interested in anything else."

"The players have to let actions speak on the pitch," explains Fabio Celestini. "I said to Domi: 'We all make mistakes. In the end, you have to go out on the pitch and show your performance'". The FCB coach sums up with a grin: "One goal and one assist - he spoke very well."

Schmid now has a total of three goals and five assists. A strong record that may also make him interesting again for national team coach Murat Yakin. The Basel player has already made the squad, but has never made an appearance.

Celestini is less satisfied with Albian Ajeti. The striker, who is now only a substitute at FCB, committed an assault in stoppage time and was sent off. Celestini: "Albi is an experienced player - that shouldn't normally happen to him."