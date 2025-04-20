Riccardo Orsolini lets Bologna celebrate against Inter. Picture: Imago

Inter Milan suffer a setback in the battle for the league title. Yann Sommer concedes a late goal against Bologna to make it 1-0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Champions League semi-finalists Inter Milan had been unbeaten in Serie A since mid-February. This streak came to an end on Easter Sunday. Against Bologna, who had three Swiss players in the starting line-up with Michel Aebischer, Dan Ndoye and Remo Freuler, Milan conceded a late goal to suffer their fourth league defeat of the season.

Riccardo Orsolini scored in the 94th minute with a spectacular side-footed shot when he took advantage of a failed clearance. Yann Sommer had no chance.

Napoli, who beat Monza on Saturday, have now caught up with Inter on points. Bologna's coup against the Nerazzurri lifted them up to fourth place and thus into a Champions League place.

