FC Barcelona advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a resounding victory. The Spaniards outclassed Newcastle United 7:2 at home in the round of 16 second leg.

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Without Fabian Schär, who remains injured, Newcastle were able to draw level for three quarters of the clash with Barcelona. After a 1-1 draw at home, the English side equalized two Barcelona leads at the Camp Nou through Anthony Elanga (15th and 28th) before the hosts pulled away irresistibly and celebrated one of their highest victories in the Champions League.

Lamine Yamal scored a penalty shortly before the break to make it 3-2, but Fermin Lopez (51) and Robert Lewandowski twice (56 and 61) took the sting out of what had been a thrilling and spectacular match in the first half by scoring three goals in the space of ten minutes. The second double scorer alongside Lewandowski was Raphinha, who scored the first goal in the 6th minute and the last in the 72nd minute.

It was Newcastle's heaviest defeat since 1986 and by far the most brutal in an international competition. Previously, Newcastle had never conceded more than four goals in 151 European Cup games.