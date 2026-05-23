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Hull secures Premier League promotion Goal in the 95th minute is worth 210 million

SDA

23.5.2026 - 19:06

Hull City will play in the Premier League next season.
Hull City will play in the Premier League next season.
IMAGO/Shutterstock

Hull City are the third team to be promoted to the English Premier League. In the play-off final at Wembley in London against Middlesbrough, Oliver McBurnie scores the decisive 1-0 goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Keystone-SDA

23.05.2026, 19:06

23.05.2026, 19:53

Hull City, who finished sixth in the regular Championship season, are promoted. The other two promoted teams are Coventry and Ipswich, who finished first and second respectively to secure their place in the Premier League without having to go through the play-offs.

For Hull City, with former Basel player Liam Millar in the squad, the success, which secures additional revenue of around 200 million pounds (210 million Swiss francs), comes as a surprise. Last season, the club only avoided relegation to League 3 thanks to its superior goal difference. Hull City last played in the Premier League in 2016/2017.

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