Michi Frey puts the lid on the relegation clash between Winterthur and GC with a goal from the midfield line in the 102nd minute. In an interview with blue Sport, he jokes about his remarkable goal.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you GC beat Winterthur 2-0 at Schützenwiese and took a big step towards staying in the league.

Michi Frey scores a goal from behind the midfield line in the 12th minute of stoppage time.

In an interview with blue Sport, the GC striker jokes about the goal and says: "I didn't want to run anymore, so I scored from there." Show more

"It has nothing to do with art", Michi Frey announces in an interview with blue Sport after his goal of the year contender. The GC striker explains his goal from behind the midfield line quite simply: "I didn't want to run anymore, so I shot from there."

When asked which painting he would associate his goal with, he had previously answered "The Scream" (by Edvard Munch). Whether art or not, one thing is clear: thanks to the goal, the Grasshoppers managed to pull off the important win in Winterthur and move eight points clear of their cantonal rivals in the relegation battle.

"We wanted it more. We got everything out of it that we could, so it was well deserved," said Frey, praising his team's performance. "This is a relegation battle, you don't have to shine or be brilliant, you have to work hard and fight. We did that and that's why the win is deserved. But it's not over yet. Now we move on."